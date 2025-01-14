Love And War actress Alia Bhatt sweats it out with game of Padel giving us mid-week motivation we need: see PICS
Alia Bhatt decided to sweat out some New Year calories by playing a game of Padel. A while ago, the actress was spotted in her sporting gear, all set to nail the sport. Check it out.
Alia Bhatt has been juggling her personal and professional life gracefully. Earlier, she took time off from work and headed to Thailand with Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha, and others to welcome the New Year on a positive note. Soon after, she got back to the grind and resumed working on her upcoming films, Alpha and Love & War. Amid all this, the actress was recently spotted sweating it out during a Padel game in the city. Check it out!
On January 14, 2025, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted playing a game of Padel in the city. A while ago, the diva was seen giving major midweek motivation as she donned her sporting gear and headed out to ace the physically challenging sport. In the viral images, the National Award-winning actress was seen wearing a pair of black shorts, a plain t-shirt, and indoor sports shoes.
Take a look:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has been busy working on her upcoming movie Alpha alongside Sharvari. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film is expected to hit theatres on Christmas 2025. She is also filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
In addition, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Alia is in talks with Dinesh Vijan for a supernatural horror thriller. According to a source, she has been visiting Maddock Films' office regarding the feature film. “Alia has always discussed multiple feature films with Dinesh Vijan and is now on the verge of collaborating with the producer. The actress has loved a psychological supernatural thriller, which could be her next after Love and War for the big screen. The talks are ongoing, and things are expected to be finalized by the first quarter of 2025,” stated the insider. It was also reported that the film is tentatively titled Chamunda.
ALSO READ: Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal shoot for dialogue-heavy and emotionally intense scenes? Here’s what we know