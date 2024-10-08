Love And War director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his desire to make films like Raj Kapoor; 'He’s always seated behind me...'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most successful filmmakers in Bollywood, and several leading actors have expressed their desire to work with the filmmaker. However, rumors are rife that his team members find it difficult to work with him due to his demanding nature. Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared that his desire for perfection and artistic approach is often difficult for others to understand, and they find it a little difficult to work with him.

The filmmaker has gained fame for his attention to detail, artistic approach, engaging storytelling, and ability to create grandeur on-screen. He recently sat down for a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India. He discussed that he continuously thinks and tries to be better when he works on a film, making it difficult for people to work with him.

He said, "There is always a restlessness in the mind when I'm making a film, so people who work with me find it a little difficult to work with me because there is something I don't know what I want at times.".

Due to his creativity, despite being on set, he is constantly thinking and imagining. Also, sometimes, he doesn't understand how to execute a particular scene better, or his team doesn't understand his plan, that creates difficulties. However, he forgives them for understanding him and they tolerate his restlessness and chaos.

Although the Devdas director has a lengthy pre-production to prepare for a film, he described how his subconscious plays a vital role in it, and he often gets ideas suddenly during the shoot. He says, "There are times when I'm sitting, and I'm not getting it. Suddenly, I get up and say, 'Well, listen, you do this, and you do this,' and I'm going back. But it's not in the discussion, it's not anywhere in my mind until then."

Consequently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali confessed that his filmmaking process can be chaotic, but many other admirable filmmakers like Raj Kapoor influence that. He explained, “When I’m making a film, I know I want to make it like Raj Kapoor,” he revealed. “He’s always seated behind me, telling me what I have to do. Sometimes I don’t even know where a moment came from. It’s only later that I realise what inspired it.”

Also, sometimes, he doesn't understand the inspiration behind a particular scene until much later. However, this same approach and complex process has helped Sanjay Leela Bhansali become one of the most loved filmmakers in Bollywood.

On the work front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali last directed the Netflix show Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He will next direct Love and War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

