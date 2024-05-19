Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals creating song for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal starrer; ‘Film would be incomplete’

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently basking in praise for his debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. His next project is the movie Love & War with actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

The film was officially announced in January 2024, and now SLB has an update about the music of the film. In a recent interview, he revealed he has created a song for the movie.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on creating a song for the upcoming film Love & War

In a recent conversation with the Galatta Plus, Sanjay Leela Bhansali discussed creating a song for his highly anticipated Love & War, set to star Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. He expressed that he didn’t know where he would fit the song in the film, but he knew that it would be incomplete without that track.

More about Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Love & War

The cast and crew took to their social media handles earlier this year to make the official announcement of the film. The post read, “We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic saga ‘Love & War’ See you at the movies! Christmas 2025.” It also contained the signatures of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed details about the premise of the movie. A source close to the development stated, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been fascinated to make a pure love story that stands the test of time, and this one falls right in the zone. It's a timeless love story with three principal characters played by Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky.”

The source added, “It is an original love story set against the backdrop of war. It's a homage by SLB to the 1964 classic Sangam, directed by Raj Kapoor.”

