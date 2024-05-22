Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to see how Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘chemistry’ would work in this ‘contemporary’ story

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in India. After making his OTT debut with the recently released series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, SLB is now gearing up for his next big project, Love & War. The film is set to have a stellar cast, with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal headlining it.

In a recent interview, SLB spilled the beans on the story, which revolves around a love triangle. He also expressed his excitement to see how the chemistry would unfold between the lead cast.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal’s chemistry in Love & War

In a recent conversation with Variety, Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed some details about his upcoming movie, Love & War. The director stated that it is a love story, which he is making after a long period of time. In contrast to the "dances, pillars, architecture, drapes, curtains, and jewelry" elements of his historical projects, he described it as a "slightly contemporary work."

He said, "It's a new language, milieu, and ambience for me." SLB expressed that he really needed the movie to inspire him to create something new and tell the story of a different era with new characters and fresh situations.

Talking about the casting of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, SLB remarked, “It’s nice to work with this wonderful cast of Ranbir, Vicky, and Alia. It’ll be nice to see how their chemistry works.” He mentioned that it is a "triangular love story," saying that it hasn't been seen in Hindi cinema for a while. The filmmaker added that he was eager to see how everything turned out.

More about Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Love & War

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was in talks with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal for his next movie. A source close to the development previously revealed to us, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been very keen to take a step back from the period dramas with an intense tone. He has been looking to make a love story, and this subject has been at the back of his mind for a while now. SLB feels this is the best time to make a love story and is very excited to tap this genre.”

In another exclusive update, we disclosed that the film will be set against the backdrop of war. It will be a homage by SLB to the 1964 classic Sangam, directed by Raj Kapoor.

Love & War marks the reunion of Alia and SLB after the 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Ranbir will be working with the director for the first time after his debut in Saawariya. The movie is Vicky Kaushal’s first collaboration with SLB.

Alia is currently engrossed in the preparation for her YRF Spy Universe film, while Ranbir is busy with Ramayana. Vicky recently wrapped up shooting for Chhaava and is looking forward to the release of Bad Newz. Love & War is expected to go on floors towards the end of this year and might continue until June 2025.

Love & War was officially announced on January 24, 2024, with a title card containing the signatures of the main trio. The film is scheduled for a festive theatrical release on Christmas 2025.

