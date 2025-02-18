Love & War: Vicky Kaushal reacts to rumors of his biggie with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt being a blend of Sangam and Pearl Harbor: ‘I would let our boss…’

Vicky Kaushal recently responded to rumors about his upcoming film Love & War being a blend of classic films Sangam and Pearl Harbor. In a recent interview, Vicky was asked if Love & War was a mix of these two films, to which the Chhaava actor politely declined to comment. He explained that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali would be the “right person” to discuss such details, “I won't comment on it, I would let our boss our director Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali comment on that”.

During an interview with Anupama Chopra for The Hollywood Reporter India, Vicky Kaushal went on to describe Love & War as a "quintessential love story for the ages." He shared his excitement about working with Bhansali, calling it an incredible learning experience. The film features a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky himself. According to him, shooting with Bhansali has been a unique experience, and he is grateful for the opportunity.

Love & War marks a significant milestone for the actors involved in the film, including Vicky Kaushal, as it is different from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s usual period films. The Uri actor revealed that the film will explore new storytelling techniques; a fresh tone, style, and language, based on what he has learned from his team.

In addition to discussing his upcoming projects, Vicky also expressed the desire to return to lighter roles after doing intense projects. He admitted missing working in a love story as it has its own charm and romance. How excited are you to watch Vicky in a new avatar? Let us know in the comments below.