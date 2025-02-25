Love & War’s Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal celebrate not just 1 but 3 milestones on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday: INSIDE PICS

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have been shooting their highly anticipated movie Love & War. The trio took a break for their director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday. They celebrated not just one but three milestones, marking Alia starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s third anniversary and the recent success of Vicky’s Chhaava. The actress shared some inside pictures from the party.

Today, February 25, 2025, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday party that happened last night. In the first photo, SLB was seen sitting in between Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor at a restaurant. Alia stood behind the men with her arms around them. All of them sported sweet smiles for the camera. A cake saying, “Happy Birthday Sanjay!” was kept in front of them.

The second photograph showed Vicky cutting a different cake as they celebrated the success of his recent release Chhaava.

Alia Bhatt’s post for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday:

In the caption, Alia Bhatt wished Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also celebrated 3 years of their film Gangubai Kathiawadi, saying, “A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director. happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too).”

Giving a shoutout to Vicky and his period film Chhaava, the Jigra star continued, “& lastly many many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09 absolutely smashing the box office with chhaava!!!” Alia added, “Chalo abhi party over… back to shoot.”

Netizens couldn’t contain their excitement at seeing the Love & War team in one frame. A person said, “3 Born Superstars and Legend Director on Frame,” while another wrote, “I love these people sm!!!”

A user stated, “Now waiting for Love and War after Chhaava as Vicky fan and eagerly waiting to see favorite real reel couple Ranbir Alia together again after Brahmastra,” and another shared, “I can't wait for Love & War!” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Love & War is slated to release in cinemas on March 20, 2026. The film is reportedly a love triangle with a war backdrop.