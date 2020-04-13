Love Is Blind contestant Carlton Morton is asking help from fans to reunite with his ex fiancee

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, reality show Love Is Blind's contestant Carlton Morton is requesting fans to help him reunite with his ex-fiancee who has apparently blocked him on social media.

Do you know the dating reality television series Love Is Blind? Produced by Kinetic Content and created by Chris Coelen, the series premiered on Netflix on February 13, 2020, as part of a three-week event. A contestant from the show, Carlton Morton has been in the news as he has been urging fans to help him reunite back with his ex-fiancee. Carlton's ex-fiancée Diamond Jack has apparently blocked him on his Instagram and he desperately wants to win her back.

Posting a TikTok video on his Instagram account, Carlton said, "I would tell my ex fiancée @iam_diamondjack how BEAUTIFUL she is in this #DontRushChallenge but she rushed to block me after the reunion. Can y’all help me get through to her? I’m over here in quarantine reminiscing about the pods. I’m gonna do something special for whomever helps me at LEAST get unblocked. I miss you, beautiful. I’m sorry for being defensive and acting like a damn fool. I’m waiting on you to unblock me like I’m waiting on this stimulus check, baby. #ILoveYou #LoveIsBlind #LoveGotMeBlocked #LoveUnblocks #DamnSheLookGOOD."

The couple met on Love Is Blind, where they got engaged but never made it down the aisle.

Meanwhile, Love Is Blind is a series where singles try to find a match and fall in love without ever seeing each other face-to-face, as emotional connection attempts to conquer physical attraction. It follows around thirty men and women hoping to find love. For ten days in a speed dating format, the men and women date each other in different "pods" where they can talk to each other, but not see each other. Whenever they decide, the men were able to propose to the woman they want to marry. After the proposal, and meeting face to face for the first time, the engaged couples headed to a couples retreat. At the altar on the day of the wedding, the engaged couples carried out wedding ceremonies and needed to make their final decisions at the altar about whether to split up or get married, answering the question "Is love blind?"

