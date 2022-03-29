Love bling? Yami Gautam in a matching dress and coat for Dasvi promotions is the perfect style inspo you need

Yami Gautam is promoting her upcoming film Dasvi with full throttle. The teaser of the Abhishek Bachchan starrer dropped recently it has left fans excited. Apart from Junior B and Yami Gautam, it features Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role. Now, ahead of its release, the makers and actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Yami shared a glimpse of her stylish attire that she donned for Dasvi promotions, and if you like blingy things like us, you should definitely take note.

In the pictures shared by Yami, the actress can be seen wearing a stunning printed dress with an element of bling on it. She also donned a matching jacket over her dress. Her hair was styled in soft waves, while her makeup accentuated her look further. Sharing the pictures Yami wittily captioned it, “Bling it on!”

Dasvi is backed by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota. It has opted for director OTT release and will stream on from April 7, 2022. In the film, Abhishek will be seen playing the role of Haryana Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary who plans to appear for class 10th board exams while he is in jail. The actor shot the film at the Agra Central Jail with real convicts. As per the latest report in News18, the makers of the film are planning to have a special screening for the jail inmates this week.

Talking about it, Abhishek said that he is looking forward to the opportunity of showing them the film. “We’re going to Agra to actually have a special screening for the inmates because we promised them that have worked on the film that we will come back and show you the film. So I’m very excited for them to see it,” he added.

Take a look at Yami Gautam’s post:

