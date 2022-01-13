Love florals? Shilpa Shetty’s NEW indo-western lehenga look is for you then; PICS

Shilpa Shetty has been spotlighting her love for traditional weaves for years now. The star’s Indian wear wardrobe is all about thoughtful investment pieces that display exquisite craftsmanship. Her envy-worthy collection of treasured classic lehengas ranges from sequinned statement-makers to cheery floral drapes. What’s more, the Bollywood icon also loves experimenting with rich silks and vibrant hues.

However, her latest indo-western look stands out the most. The star shelled out major fashion goals in a breezy floral lehenga. But what stole the entire limelight was the modern touch to her desi look. Unlike others, Shilpa Shetty topped her blouse with a jacket instead of using a dupatta. While sharing the photo online, the star said, “A ‘smile’ is the best traveller. It’ll go all around the world and come back to you in no time.” In another post, Shilpa articulated, “Love life, and it loves you right back!”

Check out her look below:

This comes just a day after Shilpa Shetty shared a heartwarming video of her baby daughter Samisha. The short clip showed the little baby’s compassion for an injured raven which landed up in their garden. While sharing the video, Shilpa said, “Kids truly have the purest hearts. It’s amazing to see Samisha (who is not yet 2) feel compassion & empathy, and instinctively know when someone needs a prayer and some unconditional love. The power of prayer and faith makes the world go round. Wish we remember that more as grown ups.”

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the movie Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri. Currently, she is also judging the reality TV show, India’s Got Talent alongside Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir and Badshah.

