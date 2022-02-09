Love Hostel First Poster: Director reveals how Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey were roped in

Bobby Deol has emerged as a surprise package in the recent years and had left everyone in awe of his acting prowess. His work in Class of ’83 and the Aashram franchise has left the audience wanting for more and has garnered him immense praises. And while fans have been waiting to watch him in yet another powerful role, the wait is about to get over soon. Bobby will soon be seen in Shanker Raman’s Love Hostel along with Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra.

The movie happens to be a thriller wherein Bobby will be seen playing the role of a ruthless mercenary who is hunting for the much in love couple, played by Vikrant and Sanya. In fact, the makers had recently unveiled the first look poster of Love Hostel which got the audience even excited about Love Hostel. In fact, Sanya also shared a poster on social media as he introduced himself as Dagar. The post was captioned as, “Dagar is an unstoppable force of nature whose only curse is that he can’t fall in love.

Take a look at the posters:

While the cast of Love Hostel is already creating a buzz, director Shanker Raman recently opened up on the process of roping in the trio. He said, “Sanya and Vikrant were an easy choice. Their body of work speaks volumes. More importantly, they loved the script. It is always a pleasure to work with actors who love the written word. They were so easy to be with. Open, participative, and passionate about raising the bar”. Furthermore, he did emphasise that Bobby was a little sceptical about the role. “It was Gaurav Verma from Red Chillies who suggested that we could narrate the script to Bobby," Shanker recalls. "I feel that was one of the best things to have happened. Bobby gave us great feedback, but he wasn’t sure if he wanted to do it. We went back and wrote another draft, and it was only then that he said yes. He prepared for the role by absolutely surrendering to the process. For a director, that is gold. Bobby brought credibility to the role with total commitment”, Shanker added.

