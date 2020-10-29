Love Hostel: Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey & Bobby Deol to join hands for SRK produced crime thriller

Unlike the name suggests, Love Hostel won't be romantic drama but a crime thriller and will go on floors early next year. Read on to know more.

Seems like a day for film announcements. After producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur announced the final cast of their upcoming war drama Pippa, 's production house Red Chiilies announced a brand new film titled Love Hostel. Unlike the name suggests, the film won't be romantic drama but a crime thriller. And leading this crime thriller are super talented actors Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol.

In the past few weeks, all three actors have made noise on the OTT space. While Vikrant and Bobby Deol were much talked about for Ginny Wed Sunny and Ashram respectively, Sanya will soon be seen on Netflix's Ludo. The trailer for Ludo dropped around two weeks ago and Sanya's chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur was a breath of fresh air.

The trio will now be coming together for Love Hostel and are naturally ecstatic about the same. Sharing the big news, Sanya wrote, "A crime-thriller it is! Very excited to be a part of #LoveHostel, by @redchilliesent & @drishyamfilms. Also starring @vikrantmassey87 & @iambobbydeol." As per reports, the film will go on floors early next year and release in 2021 itself.

Love Hostel will be directed by Shanker Raman who has also written the story. Making the announcement, the stars also revealed the film's rough plot which reads, "Set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairytale ending. This is a survival tale in the game of power, money and principles with mayhem and bloodshed."

Well, we're excited to see the combination of Sanya, Vikrant and Bobby Deol on the big screen.

