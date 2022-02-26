Love Hostel Twitter Review: Netizens call Bobby Deol a ‘superhero’, term Sanya Malhotra & Vikrant ‘brilliant’

Ever since the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s production Love Hostel had been released, fans have not been able to keep calm. Be it Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra’s chemistry or Bobby Deol’s screen presence everything about this trailer had intrigued fans to watch the film. Today, finally the film has released netizens cannot stop talking about it. The film helmed by Shanker Raman sees Bobby as the antagonist and has received mostly positive responses from the fans.

Netizens have praised Sanya Malhotra’s acting and Bobby Deol’s avatar. One Twitter user wrote, “Thrilled to watch #LoveHostel #Dagar deserves a prequel #ZEE5.” Another user called Bobby a ‘superhero’. One user wrote, “I must say OTT platforms have rediscovered @thedeol. He is now getting the chance to showcase his talent which bollywood was totally unaware.” Complementing Sanya a user wrote, “I deserve life sentence for not being a fan of @sanyamalhotra07 until #LoveHostel #jyotidilawar is simply brilliant and astonishing. I'll definitely add #meenakshisundareshwar on my watchlist now.” Check out what other users have to say about this film.

Take a look at the tweets:

Shot in the rustic locales of North India, 'Love Hostel' is a tale of hope and survival in a world where power and money lead to mayhem and bloodshed. Talking about the difficulties Vikrant faced while shooting for the crime thriller, he said that the team faced quite a few difficulties while shooting Love Hostel. He further said that just playing this character, it really kept him awake for most nights.

