Love Kaftans? Here's how Janhvi Kapoor twirled away in the black dress, stealing our hearts

Trust Janhvi Kapoor to always treat our eyes with her gorgeous looks! Be it a neon pink dress or a casual tee and jeans, she looks stunning in whatever she decides to dress up in. Recently, the gorgeous diva posted a few clicks in a kaftan at an exotic location and looked immensely regal. The Roohi actress is quite active on her social media and time and again, amazes her fans with her impeccable fashion sense.

In the pics shared, she looked absolutely ethereal in her royal black kaftan. Her kohl-rimmed eyes which you can’t help but drown in, her sultry expression, the beach waves - everything screamed queen energy. She also paired the look with statement golden earrings that only enhanced her extraordinary look. She beautifully captioned the picture, ‘wander often, wonder always’ giving all of us major travel blues. In her stories, she also shared some full-length shots, where she could be seen twirling away happily looking like a princess under the cotton-candy sky. Yet, to us the best part about the look was her captivating, infectious smile, radiating her happiness.

Check Janhvi’s pics:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was most recently seen in Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress has also quite a few projects in the pipeline. She will now appear in Jerry's Good Luck. The movie is a Siddharth Sengupta directorial and is produced by Aanand L Rai. Janhvi is also a part of Mili, which is endorsed by her father, Boney Kapoor.

