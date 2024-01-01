'Love, light, happiness': Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcome 2024 with a loving embrace; see PICS

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently on vacation. Have a closer look at their pictures enjoying the festive season together.

By Arpita Sarkar
Updated on Jan 01, 2024   |  08:11 PM IST  |  2.9K
'Love, light, happiness': Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcome 2024 with a loving embrace; see PICS
Image Credit: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. The lovely couple recently jetted off to an undisclosed location to enjoy the festive season. Today, January 1, 2024, Katrina and Vicky shared a bunch of romantic pictures from their New Year's celebration. 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's New Year's photo dump is all things romantic 

A while ago, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their Instagram accounts and shared pictures showcasing their celebration of the festive season. 

In one of the pictures, Katrina can be seen resting her head on her husband's shoulder and they are back-facing the camera. Other pictures give a glimpse of their celebration of the festive season.  

Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote, "Love, light, happiness… Happy 2024 everyone!" On the other hand, Katrina penned, "Love, light, happiness… Happy 2024 everyone!" Have a look: 



