Love of my life: Madhuri Dixit drops adorable throwback picture with sons Arin and Raayan

, who is quite active on social media, treated her fans with an adorable throwback picture. The gorgeous star shared a gem of a picture with her sons Arin and Raayan. In the picture, the actress and her sons can be seen sitting on the floor and flaunting their smiles at the camera. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Madhuri wrote, “The love of my life #ThrowbackMemories.”

Soon after Madhuri uploaded the adorable picture, scores of fans rushed to the comment section and dropped heart emoticons. Among many, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner also reacted to the post. Previously, Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Nene shared some selfies with Madhuri, Arin and their younger son Ryan on his Instagram. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Nothing like sunshine, a smile and your family with you, right?” To note, recently, Madhuri and Shriram Nene's son Arin joined the University of Southern California for higher education. Dr Nene had shared two pictures from his university campus and expressed how excited and happy he was for Arin.

Take a look:

When Arin graduated from high school, mom Madhuri Dixit shared her ‘proud moment’ and penned, “A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors. Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork, and focus to rise above the situation and succeed." On the work front, Madhuri is currently judging the reality show, ‘Dance Deewane’. The Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood will next be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled Finding Anamika.