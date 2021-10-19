With the love of my life: Mira Rajput shares a breathtaking PIC of Shahid Kapoor under the moonlit sky

Mira Rajput is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram. The star wife often posts pictures from her personal and professional life on social media platforms. Mira on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of her husband Shahid Kapoor. Mira shared the picture from their beach holiday clicked under the moonlit sky. Shahid can be seen wearing a white shirt in the picture as he smiles for the camera. Along with the picture, Mira shared a quote by Rumi and wrote, “Each night the Moon kisses secretly the Lover who counts the stars”.

In a previous chat with India Today, Shahid had spoken about his married life and said, “I'm being told that I have changed a lot by everyone around me. It is still very early. I just got married a year and a half back and had a baby five months ago. I don't have a read on how it is changing me. But I do feel a certain sense of being centred, responsible, much more of a family man and less of a free radical lying around here and there. I like coming back home a lot now.”

Shahid further said, “It is more important to spend time at home than on film set, not that I don't love that. Acting is the most consistent relationship of my life. Earlier even when I was done with my work, I would find something to do and go somewhere. I realized that it was essentially loneliness. I didn't want to come to an empty house.”

