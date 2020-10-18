  1. Home
Love or Hate: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Burjkhalifa song from Laxmmi Bomb? COMMENT

Burjkhalifa song which is a blend of Hindi and Punjabi shows Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani grooving to the upbeat song, but on the whole is a downer.
22650 reads Mumbai
Akshay Kumar had a packed schedule at the box office in 2020. From Laxmmi Bomb to Sooryavanshi, the actor's films were ready for release. However, the coronavirus pandemic played spoilsport and invariably both the films got pushed. Now, one of the two films namely Laxmmi Bomb is all set to release on OTT and the lead actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are going all out to promote the film on social media. 

Today, the makers dropped a brand new song titled Burjkhalifa. And as you may have guessed it, the song has been shot in and around the exotic locales of Dubai. The track which is a blend of Hindi and Punjabi shows the stars grooving to the upbeat song. However, the song does not offer anything new and seems like a mix of tracks that you may have heard before. 

While the actors are seen in uber cool clothes and Akshay Kumar definitely doesn't look his age, the actors struggle to get through the hook step. From monotonous beats to some confusing choreography, Burjkhalifa fails to strike the right chord. The song is an upbeat track but on the whole it screams extra and loud. 

Have you heard Laxmmi Bomb's Burjkhalifa song? If not, listen in here:

So, what are your thoughts on the song? Loved it or hated it? Vote and let us know in the comments below. 

