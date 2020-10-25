Love or Hate: Do you think Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's Mirzapur 2 was worth all the wait and hype? COMMENT

The trailer of Mirzapur 2 which released earlier this month also generated a massive buzz among die-hard fans of the crime drama. But did the 10-episode season 2 live up to the hype? Vote and discuss below.

The day 23 October was a significant day for OTT releases in India as two big web series dropped on the same day. On one hand, it was Mira Nair's acclaimed series A Suitable Boy's India debut on Netflix, while on the other hand it was Amazon Prime Video's much anticipated Mirzapur season two. The trailer of Mirzapur 2 which released in the beginning of the month also generated a massive buzz among die-hard fans of the crime drama.

The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur who returned for another round of blood, politics and drama. Taking a leaf from season one, the trailer of season two promised to be even more sinister and brutal. Given the show's well-received response after season one, the makers decided to take the story of Mirzapur further. Kaleena Bhaiya, Guddu and others went head-to-head and the results definitely got ugly.

It has been a few days since the show's release and the 10-episode series has been already binge-watched by a large audience. If that wasn't enough, social media is also full of spoilers.

But given the show's hype and the ample buzz it had generated, we decided to ask our viewers if they think Mirzapur 2 lived up to the hype and was it worth the wait of almost two long years after initially releasing in 2018. What are your thoughts on the same?

Vote below and discuss in the comments section.

