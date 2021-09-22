Love & a rose can’t be hid: Sonam Kapoor shares PICS in a stunning red outfit; Dad Anil Kapoor reacts

took to Instagram and shared some stunning pictures in a designer red outfit. Sonam quoted Thomas Holcroft in the caption and wrote, “Love and a red rose can’t be hid”. Sonam wore a lovely red gown with black boots as she posed in various ways for the stunning photoshoot. Several of her fans took to the comment section and wrote complimentary words for the actress. Many of her celebrity friends also poured love in the comment section including actress Nargis Fakhri, who wrote, “Ohhh I love this look”.

Anil Kapoor complimented Sonam on the pictures in the comments and wrote, “Fab pics” along with a few heart emoticons. Sonam’s sister Rhea who has recently gotten married spoke to Indian Express earlier about Sonam’s fashion aesthetic and said, “The behind-the-scenes for creating a look always starts with a story. But sometimes the outfit inspires us, sometimes Sonam’s mood, sometimes a piece of jewellery, and sometimes the location. Then we go on from there. If the look is reminiscent of Japanese streetwear, then you take inspiration from Kabuki or Harajuku Girls. You use the little nuances to have fun with makeup, hair but make sure that it doesn’t look too costumey.”



Rhea further said, “So, historical figures, photographs, anything can give you inspiration and you just work backward and modernise elements, make them individual and then put it all together.” Further speaking about her sister Rhea said, “And obviously, Sonam is my muse in styling and films together. Sonam and I are going to work forever.”

