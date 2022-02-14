Love’s in the air for Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet as they celebrate Valentine’s Day with roses, balloons & kisses

There are love stories and then, there are singers Neha Kakkar and Rohapreet Singh’s love story – sweet and cute. The world witnessed their love story when they tied the knot in the year 2020 and won everyone’s hearts with their cute stints in the ceremony. And, as today is the day of love- Valentine’s Day, the duo has once again painted social media red with loved-up pictures. They never shy away to express their love for each other and often remain packed on PDA. Today, Rohanpreet went up a notch and decided to make his ladylove a little more special.

Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a glimpse of the surprise her husband gave her for Valentine’s Day and it was all about red roses, heart-shaped balloons, and lots of kisses. They also cut a chocolate cake to celebrate the day of love. The pictures were totally wholesome and cute. While sharing the post, the 33-year-old wrote, “He never misses a chance to make his Nehu special. I love you Rohanpreet Singh. Happy Valentine’s Day everyone.” Rohanpreet too commented on Neha’s post and wrote, “I LOVE YOU Mrs Singh.”

See Neha Kakkar’s post here:

During New Year’s eve, Neha had shared an emotional post on social media as she had to perform in Goa while her husband Rohanpreet went to Kashmir for a performance. She wrote, “I miss you…. This pic was clicked last year and last night we were not together coz Rohu was performing in Pahalgam Kashmir and Me in Goa. I was dying to speak to him at 12 last night but that couldn’t happen coz of my performance, Hence I got emotional on stage and I didn’t even tell rohu about it till now coz I was really embarrassed about crying one more time on stage but being so emotional I couldn’t control my emotions coz rohu was not with me and I wanted to hug him tight and wish happy new year. But I’m really happy about the fact that both of us were working on the last day of the year and were entertaining people. Now baby I can’t wait to see you today. Waiting for you to reach me. Love you My Dream Husband! Happy New Year Everyone and My #NeHearts I Love each one of You.”

