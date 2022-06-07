Love Salman Khan? Take this Bollywood quiz about him and find out if you are Bhai’s biggest fan

Salman Khan is not just a name but an emotion. The superstar has been one of the most talked-about actors in the industry and has won millions of hearts with his style, acting prowess and swag. In fact, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor has been an epitome of versatility who has never shied away from experimenting with genres. From family dramas to action, comedy to horror, Salman has always made sure to present something new to the table every time he appeared on the screen.

Salman has always been a treat to watch on the big screen and there are no second thoughts about it. To note, Salman’s talent isn’t just limited to acting. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor has been a writer, producer, playback singer and even a television host. And Salman has given his best to every role he has played, be it on-screen or off-screen. Interestingly, Salman is making the headlines as he is having some interesting movies in the pipeline like Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, etc. Needless to say, Salman enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, if you think you are Salman Khan’s biggest fan, take this quiz and prove for love for him.

