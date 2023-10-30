Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2: Balaji Motion Pictures tease audience with exciting details ahead of Halloween

Nearly 13 years after the release of Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, Ektaa R Kapoor is all set to treat the audience with its sequel. The film titled, Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has already piqued everyone’s interest ever since its inception. However, in the latest update, the team has added to the excitement with more exciting details on the film ahead of Halloween by introducing the National Dhokha Day!

Exciting deets unveiled about Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Ektaa R Kapoor’s highly anticipated project, Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2- A Riveting Tale of Love and Betrayal has already been piquing everyone’s interest. Now, teasing the audience with more deets, a series of intriguing posts was shared on the official Instagram handle of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Creatively coining the day today i.e. October 30 as World Dhokha Day, with the latest post Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures has rung the bell for its film promotions which is scheduled to hit the theaters next year.

Take a look:

The caption alongside the creative post reads, “Agar aapne bhi karliya hai experience Love, Sex aur Dhokha toh aaj hai celebrate karne ka mauka (accompanied by a heart-break emoji) #NationalDhokhaDayLSD2

In the post shared, the makers combined the theme of National Text Your Ex Day and Halloween Day, and dropped extremely quirky, funny, terrifying, and relatable quotes on Exes in which a burning skeleton head signifies the theme of Halloween Day that is tomorrow while on the other hand, the quote for the Ex's around the corners written on the picture stands apt for the National Text Your Ex Day, that is today.

Post shared initially to tease the audience

It was just yesterday, on National Text Your Ex Day the makers on their Instagram post had shared a post with “LSD 2” written on it, leaving audiences captivated with a hint of bringing something thrilling.

The post was captioned, “Sachha Pyaar nahi ek Dhokha hai, Kal ka din apne Ex ko yaad karne ka mauka hai DHOKHA DAY is coming your way, stay tuned”

Take a look:

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film will be backed by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor to be released under the production banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies.

