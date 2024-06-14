Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch Ektaa Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee’s movie

Ekta Kapoor-backed Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 arrived in theatres on April 19 this year and was directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Starring an ensemble cast including Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, and Swaroopa Ghosh, this found-footage and screenlife format drama is available to stream online. Read on to know where you can watch it.

Where to watch Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 on OTT?

This adult drama is now available to stream on Netflix. The streaming giant took to their Instagram and shared the news while writing, “Buckle up for a rollercoaster ride. Watch #LoveSexAurDhokha2 now on Netflix!” This announcement met with a lot of reaction from netizens including one commenting, “10 baar aur dekhunga.”

What is the plot of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2?

It’s close to an anthology in its format. LSD 2 comprises three loosely interlinked stories that explore the complexities of relationships, self-discovery, and identity in the backdrop of the digital age. Each segment showcases the struggles of individuals trying to break free from societal norms and expectations with breathing space for themes like gender fluidity and virtual lives.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 cast and crew

LSD 2 also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, Piyush Kumar, Rahul Raj C, Tanvika Parlikar, Sachin Modakwar, Jayashree Venketaramanan, Pavneet Singh, Sarun Nair, and Ankit Lohra among many others. Bankrolled by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Advertisement

A standalone sequel to Dibakar’s 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, this movie was a box-office disaster in its fate and the audience is now open to decide its reception on OTT.

Pinvilla rated the movie 1.5/5 and reviewed it as, “LSD 2 may be a unique attempt but on the face of it, it is just an extremely tiring and exhausting watch that doesn’t offer much in the name of stories based in the age of social media and digitalization.”

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was offered the movie by Ektaa and Dibakar on national television when she was still inside the show. Click the link below to read why she opted out of it!

ALSO READ: Why did Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia quit her Bollywood debut LSD 2 backed by Ektaa Kapoor? Actress breaks silence