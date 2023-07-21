Love Stereo Again song OUT: Tiger Shroff, Zahrah S Khan look HOT as they vibe to Edward Maya's groovy tunes

He’s a complete package, to say the least. After blowing our minds with his kick-ass action and flawless physique, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is now all geared up to mesmerize his fans and audiences with his soulful voice.

Tiger Shroff, who often leaves everyone spell bound with his action antics and killer dance moves. Well, now adding another feather to his glorious cap, he turned into a singer with his latest track, Love Stereo Again. Composed by acclaimed music composer Tanishk Bagchi, the song features B-Town's much-loved heartthrob Tiger Shroff and Pop Diva Zahrah S Khan.

Tiger and Zahrah have not only starred in the music video, the talented duo have also lent their voices to the track. Love Stereo Again, the song that marks an international collaboration between music maestro Edward Maya, Bollywood sensation Tiger Shroff and composer Tanishk Bagchi, is produced by T-Series.

On Friday, Tiger took to his official Instagram and treated his fans with a glimpse of his latest music video, Love Stereo Again. Looking hot as ever, Tiger Shroff showing off his chiselled body and unbeatable dance moves is undoubtedly the biggest takeaway of the track. Also, the sizzling chemistry between Tiger and Zahrah will keep you hooked. "Some of my fav bits from #lovestereoagain song out now!", wrote Tiggy alongside the video as he dropped it for his followers on Instagram.

Tiger Shroff on being a part of Love Stereo Again

Spilling beans on his experience of recording the track, Tiger says, “Being a part of 'Love Stereo Again' has been an exhilarating journey. To contribute to such an iconic song is an absolute privilege. From recording the track to filming the music video, every moment was a blast. This party anthem is truly one of a kind, and I'm eagerly looking forward to seeing everyone groove to its beats. Get ready to feel the love and dance your heart out!"

With Love Stereo Again, Tanishk Bagchi puts a modern-day Indian spin on the timeless Edward Maya classic, penned by the talented Shraddha Pandit (Hindi) and international songwriters Eduard Marian, Eldar Mansurov, and Corneva Victoria.

Love Stereo Again is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

