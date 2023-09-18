'Love the camerawork…': Shah Rukh Khan reacts to fan grooving on Jawan song while filming others dancing

The action thriller film Jawan, directed by filmmaker Atlee, has enjoyed significant success at the box office. Audiences have been flocking to theaters to watch the movie multiple times, and it has garnered praise from fans and critics alike. Shah Rukh Khan, the film's lead actor, has been openly appreciative of the love and support from his fans.

In a humorous response to a clip showing people dancing to the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya in theaters, Shah Rukh playfully acknowledged the enthusiastic fan who was dancing while shooting the video.

On Monday, September 18, Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) and responded to a video shared by a fan page in which people were dancing to the Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song from Jawan in theaters. The clip was quite shaky and seemingly, the person who was filming the video was dancing himself. The fan page captioned it with, “Kids ho ya bade, no one can resist dancing to the tunes of #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya. Even the cameraman is grooving while shooting, that's the effect of tunes of #Jawan.”

In response, Shah Rukh humorously remarked, “Love the camerawork… Going to incorporate this style of shooting in my next songs…. Ha ha!!! Love u all and glad u are celebrating the film like this.” Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan team during post-release event

During a post-release press conference held in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan shared his thoughts on the cast and crew of the film. He mentioned, “The wonderful Deepika Padukone is stunning, all the ladies in the film are beautiful. I think Vijay Sethupathi is outstanding, aur Sunil Grover kamaal hain, aur mera toh jawab hi nahi. But iss film ke asli heroes and heroines woh technicians hai jinhone isko 4 saal se banaya hai (...Sunil Grover is exceptional, and as for me, well, there's no comparison. But the true heroes and heroines of this film are the technicians who have worked on it for the past four years)."

Jawan marks the first collaboration between SRK and actress Nayanthara, and the film is currently running in theaters.

