'Love you always...': Sania Mirza congratulates Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on their wedding; drops PIC

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 in a dreamy wedding setting at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their family members and close friends. In the list of close friends, Tennis star Sania Mirza was one of those who attended the private wedding. Days after the fairytale wedding, Sania posted a beautiful picture of Parineeti and Raghav as she congratulated the newlyweds on their new beginning.

Sania Mirza congratulates Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on their wedding

On September 27, Sania Mirza took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself posing with the newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The picture is seemingly from the wedding reception held on the same night as the wedding. Sharing the picture, Sania wrote, "Congratulations to my dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 May your new chapter be as beautiful as your wedding was love you always Parriii .. Agguuu forever."

In the picture, Sania's sister Anam Mirza can also be seen posing with them. Take a look:

As per a report in News18, the wedding receptions that were supposed to be held in Delhi and Chandigarh have now been canceled. Parineeti and Raghav will host one big fat reception party in Mumbai. A source told the entertainment portal, “The party in Chandigarh and Delhi stands canceled as of now. Parineeti and Raghav will now be hosting their friends in Mumbai. The party is set to take place on October 4.”

The report further claimed that Bollywood celebrities and Parineeti’s co-stars will be attending the reception in Mumbai. The actress reportedly wanted her closest friends and relatives to be a part of the wedding in Udaipur.

RagNeeti's wedding was graced by their close friends, family members, politicians such as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Aaditya Thackeray, as well as celebs such as Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, and Harbhajan Singh.

