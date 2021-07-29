‘Love you beyond’: Arjun Rampal bonds with daughter Mahikaa, shares an adorable PIC

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal spent some quality time with daughter Mahikaa. The actor is currently in London and his daughter is pursuing her education in the city. For the unversed, Arjun Rampal shares his daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The ‘D-Day’ actor also has a son with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Taking to his Instagram space, Arjun gave a sneak peek of “the bond” that he shares with his elder daughter.

The actor shared two adorable monochrome pictures of himself and Mahikaa on the photo-sharing application. The pictures speak a thousand words and are just a glimpse of how strong the bond is between the father-daughter duo. Arjun poured love for his "baby girl" and wrote, "The bond. My baby girl jaan. Mahikaa Rampal love you beyond." Scores of Arjun’s fans showered love on the post. Among others, the ‘We Are Family’ actor’s girlfriend Gabriella also dropped heart-eyed emoticons in the comment section. Earlier in the day, Arjun shared three pictures from the fun day with Mahikaa and her classmates in London. The actor revealed that he spent a lovely day discussing films.

Take a look:

"Daddy's day out. Had a wonderful day with Mahikaa and some of her classmates, had discussions with great introspection, with these young aspiring film makers/ actors who gave me a tour of their very special campus in Ealing. Looking forward to our Hyde park run," Arjun wrote in the caption.

Talking about the work front, Arjun has recently finished his portion of shooting for the upcoming film Dhaakad. He will be seen in the action crime film opposite .