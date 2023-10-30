‘Love you forever’: Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli, Shanaya drop UNSEEN pics to wish BFF Ananya Panday on birthday

Ananya Panday, the young Bollywood actress is celebrating her 25th birthday today. According to the grapevine, the Gehraiyaan actress is celebrating her birthday this year with a fun vacation in the Maldives. If the reports are to be believed, her rumored boyfriend, actress Aditya Roy Kapur has also accompanied her on her birthday trip.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday's best friends, including Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor took to their respective social media handles to wish her on her birthday, with special posts. The trio dropped unseen pictures with the birthday girl, along with heartfelt notes, on their respective Instagram stories.

Suhana Khan wishes 'bestieee' Ananya Panday

The Archies actress, who has always shared a very close bond with Ananya Panday from the time they were toddlers, took to her official Instagram handle and dropped three unseen pictures with the birthday girl, and their other best friend Shanaya Kapoor. "Happy birthday to my bestieee @ananyapanday," wrote Suhana Khan in one of her posts. "Love you forever and ever," she added in another story, which consists of an unseen picture of Suhana with Ananya and her little sister Rysa Panday.

Have a look at Suhana Khan's birthday posts for Ananya Panday, below:

Navya Naveli Nanda wishes Ananya Panday with a vacation pic

Shanaya Kapoor's birthday wishes for 'soul sister' Ananya

