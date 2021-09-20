Love you my dearest: Amitabh Bachchan heaps praise on granddaughter Navya Nanda acing piano keys; WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter has chosen to not enter the film industry and rather excel in the field of business as an entrepreneur. Mr. Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a lovely video of Navya where she is playing the piano. Navya is acing the piano like a pro and plays beautifully for over three minutes straight. Whilst sharing the video, Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartwarming note for the granddaughter mentioning how much he admires her and feels pride for her. He also mentioned that Navya is self-taught and playing the piano through memory.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption, “the admiration and pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli .. self taught, playing through memory .. digitally graduated, started her own business, works and constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father’s family business .. and sorts out all my mobile computer glitches !! Love you my dearest. Who says daughters are not an asset to the family !!!” reacted to the video in the comment section and mentioned a heart emoji. Navya wrote, “Love you Nana” in the comments. In another comment, she wrote, “Always a phone call away for tech support”.

Take a look at the post:

Several of Mr. Bachchan’s fans and followers took to the comment section and wrote complimentary things about Navya. Earlier in the day, Navya had shared a lovely picture with her ‘Nani’ . In the photo, Navya is hugging Jaya Bachchan with beautiful smiles on both their faces.

