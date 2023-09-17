‘Love You Papa’: Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol drops happy photo with Dharmendra; Esha Deol reacts

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his last release, Gadar: The Katha Continues which featured Ameesha Patel as the female lead. Amidst the film creating a stir at the box office, it was reported a few days back that the actor had to halt his Gadar 2 promotions as he had to fly to the US owing to the health treatment of his father Dharmendra. Being an affectionate family person, Sunny Deol, despite being a public figure keeps his personal life extremely private. Nonetheless, he is often seen sharing sweet posts dedicating his family. Recently, the Border actor posted a super sweet post with his father which is a testimony of the father-son's pure bond.

Sunny Deol posted a sweet post featuring him with his father, Dharmendra

Today, on September 17, Sunny Deol posted a super sweet photo on Instagram with his father, Dharmendra. Both father-son duo flashed wide smiles posing for the camera. Needless to say, both of them look adorably cute sporting hats. “Love You Papa with a red heart emoji," read the caption alongside the post. In fact, Sunny Deol’s half-sister and actress, Esha Deol also reacted with a red heart and evil eye emoji. Look at the post shared by the actor:

Sunny Deol had to leave for the US owing to Dharmendra’s health treatment

It is worth noting that, earlier this month on September 11, according to a report published in India Today, Sunny Deol had to halt the promotions of Gadar 2 to leave for the US along with his father, for the latter’s health treatment.

The report claimed that Dharmendra and Sunny Deol will be staying in the US for nearly 20 days. As per a source quoted in the report, “Dharam sir is currently 87 years old and been have health issues, hence for further treatment, Sunny decided to his father to USA. They will be staying in US for 15-20 days or as long as the treatment goes. There is nothing to worry about.”

Dharmendra and Sunny Deol's work front

Veteran actor Dharmendra was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The film marked the directorial comeback of Karan Johar after an almost 7-year sabbatical. Apart from the lead cast, the film had an impressive supporting cast consisting of Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Anjali Anand, Jaya Bachchan, and others.

Sunny Deol, on the other hand, was last seen in Gadar 2 along with Ameesha Patel, reprising their roles as Tara Singh and Sakina, respectively. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, and others. The film shattered massive records at the box office. Now, after the super success of Gadar 2, Sunny will work on his 2002 action-drama release, Maa Tujhhe Salaam. Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that Sunny will be collaborating with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta for the war film, Border 2.

