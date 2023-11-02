‘Love you the most’: Suhana Khan wishes father Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday with heartfelt posts

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar is celebrating his 58th birthday today. It is indeed a very special birthday for King Khan, who has emerged as the biggest crowd puller of Indian cinema in 2023 with the back-to-back blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan. On the special occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday, the superstar's only daughter and budding actress Suhana Khan took to her official Instagram handle and wished her loving dad, with heartfelt posts.

Suhana Khan wishes father Shah Rukh Khan

The star kid kook to her Instagram story and dropped a lovely throwback picture, which was clicked during an IPL match, and wished her dear father on his 58th birthday. "Happy Birthday (purple heart emoji)," Suhana Khan captioned her post. Later, The Archies actress also shared a heartwarming collage of some throwback pictures with her dad Shah Rukh Khan, and elder brother Aaryan Khan, which were clicked during their childhood with a caption, that reads: "Love you the most."

Check out Suhana Khan's Instagram posts, below:

