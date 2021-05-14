Love You Zindagi viral video girl dies of COVID 19; Sonu Sood mourns the tragic death, says life is so unfair

Sonu Sood recently took to his Twitter handle to condole the sad demise of a viral 30-year-old woman who succumbed to Covid 19. Check out the post.

Remember that 30-year-old woman who made people smile and won millions of hearts on social media with her indomitable spirit, has died today due to Covid 19. A few days ago, a video from a COVID-19 emergency ward, had gone viral showing the women listening to ’s Dear Zindagi’s title track Love You Zindagi, cheering up herself while battling with the deadly virus. Her tragic demise has left everyone teary-eyed including Bollywood celebrities. Recently, actor Sonu Sood, who has been doing his best to save lives in these tough times, took to Twitter to mourn her death.

The Simmba star retweeted Dr. Monika Langeh’s tweet that read, “I am very sorry..we lost the brave soul.. please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss.” Sharing her post, Sonu wrote, “So so sad, never ever she would have imagined that she won't be able to see her family again. Life is so unfair. So many lives which deserved to live are lost. No matter how normal our life becomes but we will never be able to come out of this phase.” Many Twitter users have also expressed their condolence over the tragic death.

Check out Sonu Sood’s tweet below:

So so sad, never ever she would have imagined that she won't be able to see her family again. Life is so unfair. So many lives which deserved to live are lost. No matter how normal our life becomes but we will never be able to come out of this phase. https://t.co/jZBQtiTD2l — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 13, 2021

Sonu was recently in the news for helping cricketer Harbhajan Singh in arranging Remdesivir injection for a Covid patient in Karnataka. The Dabangg star had also helped Suresh Raina with an oxygen cylinder for his aunt in Meerut. The 47-year-old star had also brought in oxygen plants from France and other nations to be installed at multiple places in India.

