Lovebirds Ahan Shetty, Tania Shroff look adorable as they get spotted in the city; PICS

Ahan Shetty may only have one Bollywood film under his belt, but the star kid has quickly become one of the paparazzi's favourite performers to capture. Tadap, his debut film, did well at the box office, and fans praised his performance. Many people applauded Ahan's acting abilities, with some even claiming that he resembled his father Suniel Shetty in the film. Tania Shroff and the actor have always been open about their relationship. Tania had even accompanied the entire Shetty family to the launch of her boyfriend Ahan's film Tadap. The duo was spotted in the city today as they exited a restaurant following their dinner date. Just a few months ago, there were rumours about the two tying the knot. However, Pinkvilla had learnt through reliable sourced that the rumours were baseless later on.

On Saturday night, the lovebirds were spotted at Bastian, Khar, one of the elite restaurants in Mumbai. The two looked absolutely gorgeous in the pictures. Khan looked dapper in his all-black attire. On the other hand, Tania’s casual yet chic outfit won our hearts. She wore a white crop top with blue pants.

Take a look:

Meanwhile talking about the professional front, the buzz is that Ahan Shetty has come on board for Aashiqui 3. Talking about the same in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla he said, “There’s a lot that has come my way in the last month. I think the second film is always very important. The first film always chooses you, but the second one is chosen by you. There will be a few announcements in the next two months. All I can say is, I have a multi-film contract with Sajid Nadiadwala, which I am very excited about.”

