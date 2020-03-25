Lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to reunite for Farhan Akhtar’s Fukrey 3? Here’s what we know

As per reports, lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will be seen together on screen for Farhan Akhtar’s Fukrey 3

Amid the 21 days Coronavirus lockdown, today morning, a piece of news that came as a breath of fresh air for all the Bollywood lovers was the news of lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha reuniting for the third installment of Fukrey. That’s right! While the Coronavirus outbreak has brought the film industry to a standstill, with no film releases and no film shootings, but looks like, the makers are busy planning new projects.

We say this because as per latest reports, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have asked the cast of the film to block their dates for October 2020 because if the situation in India normalizes, they will begin shooting for Fukrey 3. That’s right! Since 2013-film Fukrey and 2017-film Fukrey Returns fared well at the box office, that is why the makers are looking to make a third installment of the film. As per reports, the makers are working on the script of Fukrey 3 and post the script is locked, the makers are planning to start with the pre-production process as soon as situation in India normalizes vis-a-via Coronavirus. Fukrey featured Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in lead roles.

Well, if the news is true, then all of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha can celebrate as the duo will be seen sharing screen space again in Fukrey 3. Talking about Ali and Richa, as per reports, they were scheduled to tie the knot in April, however, due to the Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, the wedding has been postponed. A few days back, Richa and Ali were seen talking on a video call and the two, just like couple, were seen checking on each other as they can’t meet given the lockdown. For all those who don’t know, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal fell in love soon after Fukrey and well, it will be amazing to see them both on screen again.

Check out Ali Fazal and beau Richa Chadha's photo here:

ALSO READ: COVID 19: Richa Chadha asks beau Ali Fazal to be her ‘quarantine’ as they romance via video call & we love it

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More