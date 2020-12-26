Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora chill with Amrita Arora as they enjoy festive season in Goa; See Pic

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently holidaying in Goa and enjoying every bit of their holiday there.

It is the festive season going on these days and everyone has been in the celebratory mood. Even our celebs have different plans to ring in the New Year in their way. Amid this, lovebirds and have flown to Goa to enjoy the festive season. The couple had celebrated Christmas together there along with Malaika’s son Arhaan and Amrita Arora. And now, Arjun and Malaika are enjoying some quality time together by the beach side.

The couple had reshared a picture, originally posted by their friend on Instagram, wherein Arjun and Malaika are having a good time together with friends. In the pic, Malaika looked stunning in her trending white coloured net dress and was sitting next to Arjun who looked dapper in a white t-shirt and black shorts as they basked in the Goan sun together. It was a selfie shot clicked by their friend while Malaika’s sister Amrita, appeared to be a photo bomber in the picture. The pic was captioned as ‘#GoaDiaries’.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s pic from their Goa vacation:

To note, Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for a while now. However, they made their relationship official last year. Ever since then, the love birds have thrown the caution to the wind and have been painting the town red with their romance. Recently, Malaika had also opened up on quarantining with the Ishaqzaade actor and stated that there aren’t any dull moments with him. “I was in quarantine with an actor and he is very entertaining. There is never a dull moment with him. He keeps making fun of me, so I am only laughing. For me, he super fun and entertaining,” she added.

