Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora jet off for a vacation ahead of actor’s birthday; PICS

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have jetted off for a quick vacation ahead of the actor’s birthday. Arjun will be clocking another year this Sunday, on the 26th of June. Ahead of the special occasion, the lovebirds made sure to squeeze in some quality time together amidst their busy schedules. The couple was papped by the shutterbugs at the airport a few moments back. Check out their photos.

A few moments back, Arjun and Malaika were spotted at the international airport in the dream city of Mumbai. The couple looked absolutely stylish as they slayed in their chic airport OOTNs. Arjun was seen donning a blue tee-shirt, which he paired with a faux leather jacket and black denim pants. He also sported a pair of chic glasses and carried a black bag-pack. Malaika looked stunning as she wore a hoodie dress with a pair of black ankle boots. She kept her long hair open and wore a mouth mask as well. Malaika completed her look with a designer bag.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s latest photos:

Last night, Arjun took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture showcasing Malaika’s gifts for him ahead of his birthday. In the photo, a few beautifully-wrapped gifts could be seen stacked on top of one another. Sharing the photo, Arjun captioned it, “72 hours prior she reminds you it’s your birthday weekend (heart eye emoji)”.

In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, Arjun shared how Malaika’s presence in his life changed him as a person. “Malaika has changed me as a person by allowing me to believe in myself even more. I’ve always been someone who believes in my own self, but she helped me do that even through my weakest moments. She’s always been there, making me realise that I’m worth it,” a part of his quote read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He now has Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor on completing 10 years in Bollywood: I feel great that I’m viewed as a mainstream Hindi film hero