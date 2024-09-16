Lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad seek divine blessings as they perform Ganpati Visarjan Aarti together with family; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship is no more a secret. Ever since they openly spoke about dating each other, they haven’t stopped showcasing PDA online. Moreover, the actress and performer has also been part of several important events of the Roshan family. Recently, she took part in the Ganesh Visranjan aarti which was held at Hrithik’s elder sister Sunaina’s Mumbai residence.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sunaina Roshan dropped a video showcasing who she celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2024. The video starts with her welcoming Bappa home to lovingly taking care of the idol and worshipping it over the past few days. Finally, it was time to give the Lord a warm farewell. On the day of the Visarjan, everyone in the family joined. In the clip, Saba Azad can be seen performing the final aarti while her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan stood right next to her. Don’t miss out on the smiles on their faces as they performed the puja.

For the religious ceremony, Saba donned a mustard yellow churidar-kurta set with matching dupatta. She tied her hair in a bun and wore minimum makeup. As for the Greek God of B-town, Hrithik looked handsome in his basic white t-shirt and matching trousers. He donned a black cap and followed Saba during the aarti. They were joined by actor-director-producer Rakesh Roshan. Till the family immersed the idol of the elephant God in a pool full of water, Saba stood next to them.

A week ago, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge actress Saba also joined the Roshan family in celebrating the 75th birthday of Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan. In the image that the Fighter star posted on his social media account, the lovers can be seen standing next to each other, all smiles for the family photo. They were joined by Pinkie Roshan, Sunaina, Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, Rajesh Roshan, his daughter Pashmina and son Eshaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is currently shooting for his upcoming action-thriller, War 2. Along with his father, he is coming up with a docu-series titled The Roshans that will give the audience a peek into the three-generation legacy of the family. It is expected to release on Netflix in December 2024.

