Lovebirds Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad can’t keep calm as they celebrate actor’s cousin’s birthday in new VIDEO

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been in the headlines for quite some time now. The actors were rumoured to be dating each other since they were first spotted together in January. Ever since then, fans have been going gaga over them. Their adorable social media interactions and comments on each other’s posts left fans intrigued and added fuel to the speculations. A few weeks back, Hrithik and Saba made it official as they walked hand in hand at the Mumbai airport after a short trip to Goa. Amid this, a new video has surfaced on the internet, where Saba can be seen joining the Roshan family for the actor’s cousin’s birthday celebrations.

A few moments back, Hrithik’s cousin Eshaan Roshan took to his Instagram space and shared a video of his birthday celebration. For the unversed, Eshaan is Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan’s son. In the video, Hrithik can be seen holding a birthday cake as his cousin stands beside him. Saba can be also seen standing close by, and posing with the victory sign. The couple can be seen cheering and smiling in the video. Sharing the video, Eshaan captioned the post, “One tent away from being a circus. But I wouldn’t have had it any other way (red heart emoji)”.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad celebrate the actor’s cousin’s birthday:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

While Hrithik has been delivering hits at the box office, Saba Azad has also been doing impressive work onscreen. She was seen in the critically acclaimed web show Rocket Boys. In fact, Hrithik had also praised Saba on social media.

Sharing the poster of The Rocket Boys a few months, the actor wrote, "Repeat watch! So much to learn from this one. What amazing work by the entire team. Makes one proud to know it’s made in India by one of us’. He tagged all the actors and praised their work. Tagging Saba Azad, Hrithik wrote, "You are one of the finest actors I have ever seen. You inspire me." Saba will now be seen in the immigrant drama Minimum.

