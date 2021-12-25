Lovebirds Kim Sharma & Leander Paes celebrate fun-filled Christmas 2021 with family; See Inside Pics

Mohabbatein fame Kim Sharma is well-known among her Instagram family for her travel pictures. The actor often takes to social media to share intriguing details of her whereabouts online with fans. However, in the recent past, her media appearances with former Tennis player Leander Paes has sent social media abuzz. Just recently, the duo went Insta-official and Kim Sharma’s latest post has surely piqued the interest of her followers.

It is a double celebration for the Sharma as her parents as their wedding anniversary falls on the special occasion of Christmas. To celebrate the happiness, both Kim and Leander’s family came together for a family dinner on Christmas 2021’s evening. Needless to say, the pictures of the same went viral in no time. Both the families can be seen beaming with joy as they have a gala time together. Check out the photos below:

Even though Kim Sharma has been away from the celluloid for quite some time, the actor’s Instagram handle enables her to stay connected with her fan army. She rose to fame by starring alongside Jimmy Sheirgill in Mohabbtein. She is known for her work in films inlcuding Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and more. She was last seen on the silver screen as Sophie in Yagam back in the year 2010. Ever since then, she has taken a hiatus from the showbiz world.

ALSO READ| Merry Christmas 2021: Kim Sharma and Leander Paes pack on the PDA in the mall; See pics