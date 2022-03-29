Lovebirds KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty stand close in this UNSEEN pic with Ahan Shetty & GF Tania Shroff

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Their loved-up pictures with each other on social media often grab fans’ attention and they swoon over the duo. Tonight, Rahul took to his Instagram space and shared an adorable picture with Athiya, her brother and actor Ahan Shetty, and the latter’s girlfriend Tania Shroff. Sharing the picture, KL Rahul wished Tania a happy birthday.

In the unseen black-and-white picture shared by Rahul, one can see him standing close to Athiya, as the two smile at the camera. Ahan Shetty is seen standing beside Rahul, while birthday girl Tania is seen laughing as she stood close to the former. Sharing the picture, Rahul wrote, “Happy birthday @tania_shroff”.

Speculations about Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya dating cricketer KL Rahul had started doing the rounds after they featured on each other’s social media spaces. However, they neither confirmed nor denied these rumours for a long time, until last year on Athiya’s birthday, Rahul made it Insta-official as he posted a cute picture with her, and wished her on her birthday.

Take a look at KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s unseen picture together:

Coming to Ahan Shetty, the actor recently made his debut last year with the actioner Tadap, where he shared screen space with Tara Sutaria. At the star-studded screening of the Milan Luthria film, KL Rahul and Tania Shroff posed with Ahan, Athiya, Suniel Shetty, and his wife Mana Shetty while the paparazzi clicked them from a distance.

