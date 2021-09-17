Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor walk hand in hand as they step out for dinner date; PHOTOS

and are one of the hottest couples in town. Both of them were spotted by the members of the paparazzi as they stepped outside in Mumbai for a dinner date. Arjun and Malaika were following COVID 19 protocols by donning face masks. Arjun fashioned his outfit in all black as he went for a plain black t-shirt with ‘Wasted youth’ written on it along with black denim jeans. Arjun sported a long hair look and completed the outfit with black sneakers. Malaika Arora was wearing a white shirt along with blue denim shorts.

Arjun and Malaika were clicked by the paparazzi as they were walking out of the restaurant hand in hand. Arjun has released his latest horror comedy alongside titled ‘Bhoot Police’ on a streaming platform. The film also starred and Jacqueline Fernandez in leading parts. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the makers are planning to spin the film into a franchise with both Arjun and Saif reprising their roles for yet another adventure as ghostbusters. A source revealed, “The idea is to continue the franchise bringing horror and humor together and making the ghost hunter face new challenges in different terrains of India”.

Producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed by saying, “Yes, we are definitely planning a sequel to Bhoot Police. The audience is enjoying the first part and I am looking forward to take it forward with the team.” This will be a second franchise for Ramesh Taurani after Race. The Race franchise till the second part was headlined by Saif Ali Khan until Race 3, where appeared as the leading man.

