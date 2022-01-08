Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani connected on THIS one thing; Find out

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are the talk of the town ever since the ‘De De Pyaar De’ actress confessed her love by posting a picture along with him. The two have not spoken much about their relationship till now but recently, the actress opened up more about her relationship with Jackky and she has unveiled that they have actually been together ‘for a while’. Rakul even termed the relationship a ‘great phase’ in her life.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actress spoke about the film producer announcing their relationship in a post to wish Rakul a happy birthday. Reminiscing about the incident she shared that everyone had started congratulating her and she was perplexed as to why people are doing so. She confessed during the interview, “We have been dating for a while, it’s just that you all know it now. My friends and my family knew it. But it’s a great phase. Every time, I used to say ‘I’m single’ in all those interviews. Now it’s a good phase.”

On being asked about what she liked about Jackky, Rakul Preet Singh shared that they both are very similar personalities and they both prioritise their work in a similar way. She also shared that both of them are family-oriented people. “We both love working out and eating healthy. I think that’s what we connected on,” said Rakul.

For the unversed, on the 31-year-old actress’ birthday in October last year, Jackky posted a picture of them that featured the duo walking hand in hand, with their backs facing towards the camera. Alongside the post, he wrote, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet.”

