Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to opt for ‘eco-friendly' wedding; here's what they have planned

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani, scheduled to wed on February 21 in Goa, are dedicated to hosting an eco-friendly wedding. Their 'green' preparations involve digital invitations to minimise paper waste, a ban on fireworks, and a commitment to planting trees to counterbalance the event's carbon footprint.

The 3 day wedding, commencing on February 19, will culminate in the main ceremony on February 21. The couple has reportedly enlisted the expertise of carbon footprint specialists to ensure their big day aligns with environmentally conscious practices, reflecting their commitment to sustainability.

Rakul and Jackky’s eco friendly wedding

As per ANI, sources indicate that the couple has enlisted carbon footprint experts to ensure the eco-friendliness of their significant day. the couple's 'green' wedding preparations include digital invites to save paper waste, a prohibition on fireworks. The specialists will assess the environmental impact of the wedding festivities and provide guidance on the number of trees required to neutralise the carbon footprint. After exchanging wedding vows, Rakul Preet and Jackky plan to actively contribute to the tree-planting initiative. The confirmation of their relationship was announced by the couple in October 2021.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding invitation

In the midst of the wedding arrangements, Pinkvilla has obtained a glimpse of the couple's charming wedding invitation card. The front page emanates a floral theme, displaying a delightful blend of pink and blue hues. A white couch, embellished with blue and white cushions, becomes the focal point against white brick walls. A blue door opens to reveal a scenic beach. Amidst this picturesque setting, the couple's logo, accompanied by Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's playful hashtag, 'ABDONOBHAGNA-NI,' immediately captures attention.

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani spotted at designer Tarun Tahiliani's store

On February 12, an Instagram video captured Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, visiting designer Tarun Tahiliani's Mumbai store for their wedding shopping. The couple is anticipated to wear the designer's creations on their wedding day.

During the shopping excursion, the actress posed with her parents. Rakul opted for a black-and-white printed long top paired with jeans and adorned with sunglasses. In contrast, Jackky sported an all-black ensemble for the occasion.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to don Tarun Tahiliani's outfits for wedding? Couple spotted outside store