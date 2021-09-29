Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt look fresh after jeep ride in Jodhpur, happily pose with fans in NEW PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted a few days back in Jodhpur as the duo headed for celebrating the Kapoor lad’s birthday. Yesterday, Ranbir celebrated his birthday with lady love and Alia took to her Instagram handle to declare her love for Ranbir. Now several pictures of the couple have been surfacing on the internet from Jodhpur as they happily pose for the fans there. Ranbir and Alia can be seen happily posing with their fans as they were in a holiday mood.

An Instagram user who was present at the Sujan Jawai camp in Jodhpur took several pictures and videos of Ranbir Kapoor and . In the pictures, we can see Alia Bhatt dressed in a white oversized shirt and denim. She tied her hair in a bun and wore black sunglasses. She completed her look with white sneakers and gold hoops. Ranbir on the other hand wore a dark blue hoodie over green cargo pants. He had his monkey cap on and a pair of sunglasses. Both the lovebirds stood with their fans and happily posed for pictures. In one of the videos, we can see Alia and Ranbir arriving at the spot on a jeep.

Take a look:

It was only yesterday when pictures of Alia Bhatt and enjoying a sunset in Jodhpur surfaced on the internet.

Alia Bhatt posted a beautiful picture of her with Ranbir Kapoor yesterday from Jodhpur to declare her love for the Kapoor lad and wish him on his birthday. Posting this picture she wrote, “happy birthday my life”.

