Lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walk hand-in-hand as they return to Mumbai; WATCH

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted exiting a private airport in Mumbai on Saturday night, as they returned to the city after attending a major event. The famous star couple was seen walking hand-in-hand, as they made an exit from the airport and headed to their home, in the latest video.

In the video, Deepika looks beautiful as always in a white embroidered salwar suit, which she paired with a matching dupatta, in the video. The Jawan actress completed her look with a messy bun and a pair of black statement sunglasses.

Ranveer, on the other hand, flaunted his brand-new straightened hairdo in the video. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor was seen in a solid jet-black kurta and pajama, which he paired with a matching shawl, and completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

