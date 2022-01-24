Lovebirds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja end weekend in London with friends; Swara Bhaskar REACTS

Ever since lovebirds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in the year 2018, the two have been juggling between Mumbai and London. Time and again, the couple takes to their respective Instagram handles to share a sneak peek of their lives in London with their fans. And, this time the couple shared how they ended the weekend perfectly in London. They ended the weekend with their friends and Anand took to the ‘gram to share a glimpse with his loved ones.

While sharing the photos, Anand wrote, “Sunday” along with a happy emoticon. He also added a comment and it read, “it was only matter of time before my Instagram became just @sonamkapoor and my shoefies.” He ended the comment with a laughing emoticon. Sonam’s Veerey Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhaskar reacted to the post and commented, “Awww!!” Sonam too reshared the photos on her Instagram story. Anand’s fans also poured in loved into the comment section. A fan wrote, “Beautiful pictures.” Other fans left heart emoticons in the comment section.

See Anand’s post here:

Earlier, Sonam made headlines when she extended birthday wishes to her father Anil Kapoor with a bunch of throwback pictures and wrote a heartfelt caption with it too.

On the professional front, Sonam is now gearing up to star in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

