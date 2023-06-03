Lovebirds Tamannah Bhatia-Vijay Varma celebrate Friday night together, twin in black stylish outfits; See Pic

Vijay Varma is one of the most promising actors from the current generation. He has been gaining a lot of limelight over the past few years for his brilliant performances in films. The actor who recently made heads turn at the Cannes Film Festival, is currently riding high on the success of his recently released web show Dahaad. But apart from his professional front which is going quite well, his personal life has also been the talk of the town. It is believed that he is dating Tamannah Bhatia and these two are often spotted together. Last night as well, they were snapped together post their dinner date.

Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia snapped post their dinner date

Popular paparazzi account Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the rumoured couple Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. In the picture, we can see both actors twinning in black outfits. Vijay looked dapper in a black blazer that he paired with a light-colored shirt and black coloured pants. He was walking with Tamannah who looked gorgeous in a black-coloured tube top that she layered with a black blazer and black stylish low waist pants. According to the description written on the post, Viral Bhayani mentioned that one of his followers snapped the couple in Bandra. We assume that these two must be out spending some quality time together on a Friday night.

Check it out:

Vijay Varma’s work front

Vijay Varma who is riding high on the success of his recently released web show Dahaad has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in a film which is a crime thriller and it stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. We saw BTS pics from the sets of this film and this we bet has got everyone excited.

