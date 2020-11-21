Lovebirds Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain keep it casual as they return to Mumbai post exotic Maldives vacay; PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, who have been dating each other for quite some time, have returned to Mumbai post holidaying in Maldives. They were snapped at the airport today.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been grabbing the headlines for their romantic getaway in the Maldives. The two of them have been stealing hearts on social media with their amazing posts. Going by their social media handles, it is evident that the love birds had an amazing time holidaying at the tropical paradise. And, now after having spent some quality time there, Tara and Aadar have returned to Mumbai. Tara along with her beau Aadar was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi.

The couple was seen happily posing together and was at their sartorial best. The Marjaavaan star was seen sporting a stylish black top with camouflage pants and black shoes. The diva’s fashion game was on point with her hair tied in a bun. Aadar, on the other hand, looked dapper in a blue sweater and blue jeans. Both were also seen sporting white masks and a face shield amid COVID 19 pandemic. Tara was seen waving at the shutterbugs while sitting inside the car.

Check out the pictures below:

On a related note, Tara and Adar are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Be it a family occasion or an event, they never fail to turn heads with their style. The couple jetted off to Maldives to ring in Tara’s 25th birthday and Aadar ensured that it was a memorable affair. In fact, on social media too, he wished his princess in the sweetest way possible. Needless, to say, the duo’s social media handles are flooded with the stunning pictures and it will surely give you all major couple goals.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

