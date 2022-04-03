Lovebirds Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain give glimpses of their fun Maldives vacation; PICS

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are one of the sweetest couples in B-town. Be it onscreen or off-screen, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain never shy away from showing off their love to each other as they are dating for a long time now and their social media is proof of it. The duo makes several public appearances and also never misses a chance to paint the town red with their love. The couple is currently vacationing in the Maldives. They had left for the Island today morning.

Tara gave a glimpse of their vacation as she posted a photo of clear blue water. She wrote, “Dive in?” The photo looked serene and calm. Aadar too shared a photo on the stories section of Instagram, featuring a beautiful pink sky.

Take a look:

Earlier today, they were spotted at Mumbai airport. Tara wore black coloured track pants that she paired with a light green tube top and layered it with a denim jacket. On the other hand, Aadar Jain wore a brown coloured hoodie and paired it with blue denim and brown shoes. The actor carried a black bag pack as he walked with his GF.

On the work front, Tara will be seen in Heropanti 2 this year. The film is the sequel to Tiger Shroff's debut movie. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also features Tiger Shroff in the lead. The actress also has Ek Villain 2 in her kitty. The movie also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in the key roles. To note, Tara was last seen in Tadap opposite debutant Ahan Shetty and her performance was loved in that film.

