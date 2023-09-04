Lovebirds Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia's video from Maldives vacay goes VIRAL; fans are all heart

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are B-town's newest and most talked-about lovebirds. Interestingly, it is believed that the two went on a vacation in Maldives, and in a new viral video, the rumored couple was spotted together at the Mumbai airport but what left the fans in suspense was when both of them made separate exits.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia spotted at the Mumbai Airport

In a recent viral video, Bollywood's newest couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted at the Mumbai airport. In the video, Vijay can be seen wearing a loose off-white shirt along with sky-blue loose jeans accessorized with a bag on the shoulder. On the other hand, Tamannaah can be seen wearing a chocolate brown co-ord set consisting of a bralette top featuring an infinity hem, a sweetheart neckline, and thin stripes. Having the utmost fashion sense, she teamed it with a matching full-length cape and a pair of palazzos. Moreover, the actress accessorized her look with a pair of black rectangular sunglasses and stylish flats, and with minimal make-up, the Kaavaalaa dancer had her hair tied up in a high bun. Have a look:

Fans react

As soon as the video went viral, fans of the rumored couple started flooding the comment section. While one of them wrote, "Couple goals," another one wrote, "I just love him (Vijay Varma)."

Vijay Varma on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

Interestingly, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, when the Darlings actor was asked what made him decide to not keep his relationship a secret, he said, “I love the song ‘Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ from Mughal-e-Azam.”

Well, it is believed that the love story of talented actors, who shared the screen in web series Lust Stories 2, began on the sets of the much-loved series.

Vijay Varma's work front

Work-wise, Vijay Varma is all set to share the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat for their upcoming film Jaane Jaan. The much-anticipated film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X and is set to be released on Netflix on September 21.

ALSO READ: 'Grew up watching...': Vijay Varma expresses excitement about working with Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan